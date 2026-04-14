Arizona earns extra inning victory at Arizona State on Monday night

Arizona started the scoring with an Andrew Cain solo home run in the top of the second inning. Beau Sylvester followed with a towering HR to left field two batters later to extend the Arizona lead to 2-0. Nate Novitske hit the third solo HR of the game for Arizona to increase the lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning.

Arizona State finally got on the board with a Dean Toigo sacrifice fly to score Landon Hairston. The Sun Devils threatened in the sixth and seventh innings, but Arizona got out of a pair of jams to maintain its 3-1 lead.

Austen Roellig and Toigo drew walks to begin the sixth inning for Arizona State. Corey Kling forced Nuu Contrades to ground into a double play for the first two outs of the sixth. Dominic Smaldino grounded out shortstop to third one batter later to end the bottom of the sixth.

Maclain Roberts relieved Kling to start the seventh inning and allowed the first two runners to reach base before striking out Sam Myers. BentonHickman relieved Roberts and struck out P.J. Moutzouridis before Hairston was intentionally walked. Roellig grounded out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

down go the Devils 😼 pic.twitter.com/xOniH7w638 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 14, 2026

Arizona State finally caught Arizona with a Contrades two-run HR following Toigo getting hit by a pitch as the leadoff batter in the eighth inning. Hickman was pulled after 0.2 innings. Collin McKinney relieved Hickman and allowed the game-tying runs.

Arizona got outstanding pitching performances through the first seven innings in a bullpen game. Patrick Morris got the start and pitched three innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, a walk and a strikeout. Kling did not allow a hit with two walks and three strikeouts as in his pitched three innings.

After both teams went scoreless, the game went to extra innings. Arizona had two runners on in the 10th inning with one out, but Caleb Danzeisen lined out to first base and Novitske was doubled off of first base. ASU went in order in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Andrew Cain with ice in his veins 🥶



That's an RBI double for the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/vlRb8sSTYW — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 14, 2026

Arizona broke through and regained the lead in the top of the 11th inning. Consecutive doubles by Andrew Cain and Tony Lira put Arizona ahead 4-3. Arizona extended the lead to 5-3 in an odd sequence. With Cain on third base, Beau Sylvester was awarded first base on catcher's interference.

Cain then scored to make it 5-3 Arizona on a Roellig throwing error trying to pick him off third base. Sylvester advanced to second on the throw. Mathis Meurant and T.J. Adams stuck out to end the third. With two runners on, the game ended on a diving/sliding catch by Cain in left field.

Cain led Arizona with three hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Garrett Hicks pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts, improving to 3-0 with the win. Arizona begins a six-game homestand against Kansas State from Friday through Sunday.