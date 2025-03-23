Arizona earns series win at West Virginia with big eighth inning

Arizona earned an 11-4 victory at West Virginia on Sunday to win the three-game series versus the Mountaineers. After Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, West Virginia scored two runs in the third and another pair in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead after four innings.

West Virginia held the 4-3 lead until the eighth inning. Arizona scored six in the eighth and two in the ninth to win for the 11th time in their last 12 games. Catcher Adonys Guzman was the star for Arizona with three hits in five at-bats, three runs scored and three runs batted in with two home runs.

West Virginia chased Arizona starting pitcher Smith Bailey after 2.1 innings. Bailey allowed five hits, two runs, both earned with four walks, two strikeouts and a wild pitch. Garrett Hicks relieved Bailey and allowed two more runs in 1.2 innings before Tony Pluta and Casey Hintz shut down West Virginia.

Pluta pitched two innings allowing only a walk with one strikeout. Hintz pitched the final three innings allowing only one hit with a strikeout to improve to 5-0 this season. Tyler Hutson who pitched 1.2 innings for West Virginia and allowed two runs, both earned to fall to 1-2 for West Virginia.

Arizona had great balance throughout the lineup with eight hitters combining for 12 hits. Maddox Mihalakis was the other Wildcats with multiple hits going 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jace Rinehart was the only West Virginia player with two hits and he also drove in a pair of runs.

Arizona hosts Seattle University on Wednesday and Baylor next weekend beginning on Friday for a three-game series. Seattle is 8-13 and hosting Utah Valley this weekend. Baylor is 15-7 overall, 1-4 in the Big XII and trying to avoid a sweep in their three-game series with first-place Kansas State on Sunday.