Arizona earns workman like win over Kansas State for 15th consecutive victory

Arizona took a 21-9 lead and was never seriously threatened after that in a 101-76 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night. Arizona maintained a double-digit lead for most of the rest of the game, which included a 51-34 halftime lead. Arizona scored over 100 points for the third time in 2025-26.

Arizona scored first and never trailed. Mo Krivas finished with a career high 25 points and Brayden Burries tied his best with 28. Krivas added 12 rebounds. Koa Peat was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 1X points and X rebounds. Tobe Awaka finished with X points and 1X rebounds.

Kansas State All-American candidate P.J. Haggerty led the Wildcats with 19 points with seven assists. Nate Johnson had 15 and Dorin Buca 12 before fouling out as the only other Wildcats in double figures.

Arizona continued to dominate inside again. Arizona outrebounded Kansas State 55-32, had a 56-36 advantage in points in the paint and 26-13 in fast break points. Kansas State was called for 29 fouls to 19 for Arizona. Arizona outscored Kansas State 30-16 from the free-throw line.

Tommy Lloyd played 14 players and nine Wildcats scored. Arizona had its largest lead at 97-68 with 2:14 remaining in the game. A 14-0 run late in the second half extended the Arizona lead to 92-65 and finally put Kansas State away.

Arizona overcame a night when it made only three of its 16 three-point attempts. The Wildcats missed 14 of their first 15 three-point attempts. Arizona held Kansas State to 33.8 percent from the field and eight out of 36 on three-point attempts.

Arizona is back on the road on Saturday at TCU. Kansas beat TCU 104-100 in overtime on Tuesday. The Jayhawks rallied from a nine-point deficit in regulation with just over a minute left. How TCU responds early against Arizona could be critical to the outcome on Saturday.