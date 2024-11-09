Arizona easily defeats Old Dominion improving to 2-0
Arizona opened the game with an 11-0 run and cruised to a 102-44 win over Old Dominion on Saturday to improve to 2-0. Old Dominion had a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 14-9 before Arizona answered with an 18-4 run. Arizona led by double-digits for the remainder of the game.
Arizona led 50-21 at halftime and by as many as 60 in the second-half. Tobe Awake led Arizona with 18 points and 15 rebounds including eight offensive. Awaka was one of five Wildcats in double figures. Devin Ceaser led Old Dominion with 12 points. Arizona played all 15 players for the second straight game.
Ten Wildcats played double digit minutes. True freshman Carter Bryant scored 12 points and had four rebounds, Anthony Dell'Orso scored 11 points and had four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Caleb and Love and Henri Veesaar scored nine with the latter contributing nine rebounds off the bench.
Arizona held Old Dominion to 32 percent from the floor and just two for 16 on three-point attempts. The Wildcats shot 51 percent from the floor and made eight of its 22 three-point attempts. Arizona made 18 of its 29 free throws while Old Dominion was only 6-17 from the line.
Arizona scored 23 points off of 18 Old Dominion turnovers. Old Dominion had only nine points off of six Arizona turnovers. Arizona scored 26 points off of 19 Cansius turnovers in the season opener. Tommy Lloyd said earlier this week he wants to play more pressure defense. So far that is working with scoring off turnovers.
Arizona will have its first significant test this season when it plays at Wisconsin on Friday night. Wisconsin has started 2-0 and will host Appalachian State on Sunday. Arizona is ranked ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 and 10th in the Coaches Poll.