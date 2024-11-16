Arizona ends five game losing streak versus Houston
Arizona used a stout defense and multiple players contributed on offense in a 27-3 over Houston on Friday night to end their five-game losing streak. A 62-yard Tyler Loop field goal to end the first half extended the Arizona lead and gave the Wildcats momentum into the second half.
Arizona scored on its first three drives in the second half to extend the lead to 27-3 and put the game away. Noah Fifita completed 20 passes in 35 attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to lead the Arizona offense. Quali Conley had his second 100-yard game of the season rushing for XXX yards and one TD.
Conley added three receptions for 27 yards and another TD. Tetairoa McMillan had six receptions for 70 yards and Chris Hunter is developing as the second receiver Arizona has been searching for all season with six receptions for 65 yards. Arizona finished with 331 yards and was 9-16 on third down.
Houston had 326 yards but converted only two of its 13 third-down attempts. Arizona forced three Houston turnovers while committing only one. The Wildcats consistently made big plays in all three phases of the game to earn its most decisive win of the 2024 season.
Arizona went seven plays and 60 yards on its second drive after recovering a Houston fumble to take a 7-0 lead. The Loop field goal came after Houston had cut the Arizona lead to 7-3 with under a minute left in the first half. Conley added a 13-yard TD reception from Fifita on Arizona's second drive of the second half for a 17-3 lead.
Conley put the game away with a 50-yard TD run following another Loop field goal. Arizona is at TCU next Saturday with the kickoff time to be announced. Arizona returns home on November 30 to host Arizona State in the Territorial Cup. Arizona needs to win its last two to become bowl-eligible.