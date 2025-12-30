Arizona equals 96 year old program record in win over South Dakota State

The 99-71 Arizona win over South Dakota State on Monday night was the eighth consecutive victory for the Wildcats by at least 20 points. That equaled the program record previously set in 1928-29. Two of the wins by 20-plus points this year were against ranked teams.

The 1928-29 streak came to an end in a 30-26 loss to Northern Arizona. Northern Arizona followed up the win over Arizona with a 20-18 win over the Wildcats in the next game. Arizona concluded the season with wins over New Mexico to finish the season with 19 wins and four losses.

Arizona began the 2025-26 eight-game win streak with a 103-73 win over Denver on November 24. Arizona added wins over Norfolk State, Auburn, Alabama, Abilene Christian, San Diego State and Bethune-Cookman before beating South Dakota State on Monday.

Arizona is averaging 95.5 points per game and allowing 65.75 during its eight-game winning streak. The 96-75 Arizona win over Alabama on December 13 was the closing margin for the Wildcats during the eight-game winning streak by more than 20 points.

Date Opponent Score November 24 Denver 103-73 November 29 Norfolk State 98-61 December 6 Auburn 97-68 December 13 Alabama 96-75 December 16 Abilene Christian 96-62 December 20 San Diego State 68-45 December 22 Bethune-Cookman 107-71 December 29 South Dakotaq State 99-71

Arizona began the 1928-29 streak with a 54-20 win over Arizona State. That was followed with 63-13 and 56-18 wins over New Mexico State, 56-22 and 43-21 wins over Arizona State, 46-19 and 59-5 victories over Phoenix JC and a 48-17 win over Clarkdale Independent.

Arizona beat Utah Tech 93-67 in the second game of the 2025-26 season and Northern Arizona 84-49 two games later for 10 total wins by at least 21 points. After consecutive losses to begin the 1928-28 season, Arizona won its next 16 games.

Arizona had a four-game streak of 20-point wins in 1928-29, followed by a 36-18 victory over Arizona State and then the eight-game stretch of beating opponents by at least 20 points. The 19 wins for Arizona in 1928-29 would not be broken until a then program record 22-2, 1942-43 season.