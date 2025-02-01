Arizona Escapes with Win at ASU After Double Ejections, Handshake Snub

Arizona held Arizona State scoreless in the final 2:17 while scoring the final four points of the game in an 81-72 win in Tempe on Saturday. The game was marred when B.J. Freeman of Arizona State headbutted Caleb Love. Love received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

An official's review revealed the head butt and Freeman was subsequently ejected. Arizona gained possession after the double ejections. Bobby Hurley chose not to foul and Arizona escaped with the win. Arizona State and Hurley left the court before the clock ran out. Emotions were running high and opinions differed about why ASU left the floor.

Arizona got off to a good start by taking a 17-9 lead with 10:38 left in the first half. The Sun Devils answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead. The remainder of the first half was within six points. Arizona led 35-34 at halftime. Arizona State had a 7-0 run spanning the first and second half to take a 39-35 lead 1:09 into the second half.

A free throw by Henri Veesaar with 55 seconds remaining put Arizona ahead 89-72. It was the first time either team led by three possessions in the second half. A Jaden Bradley layup with 39 seconds remaining was the final points of the game for either team. Arizona State missed all three of their shots and had a turnover in the final 2:17.

Caleb Love had his second consecutive game over 20 points, scoring 27 on 8-19 from the field, 5-9 on three-point attempts with six rebounds and seven assists. Bradley scored 14 and Veesaar had all 11 of his points and six rebounds in the second half. Carter Bryant had eight points and led Arizona with 10 rebounds off the bench.

Arizona outrebounded Arizona State 52-38, had an 18-11 advance in offensive boards, a 30-10 edge in bench points and a 32-14 advantage in bench points. The Wildcats made 21 of 22 free throws to 10 of 14 for the Sun Devils. Arizona is next at BYU on Tuesday night with a 9 PM Mountain Time tipoff.