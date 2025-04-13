Arizona evens series with Oklahoma State after commanding win

Arizona broke open a pitchers duel with a three-run sixth inning and added single runs in the seventh and eighth in a 5-1 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. Maddox Mihalakis's home run scored Aaron Walton and Adonys Guzman in the sixth inning and gave Arizona all the runs the runs they needed.

A Walton bunt single in the seventh scored Easton Breyfogle to put Arizona 4-0. A Nolan Schubart single in the eighth scored Donovan LaSalle as Oklahoma State got back within three runs. A Tommy Splaine single that scored Guzman put Arizona back up four runs and accounted for the final margin.

Owen Kramkowski pitched seven innings, allowing four hits with a walk and four strikeouts to improve to 5-3 with the win. Tony Pluta pitched 1.1 innings with one strikeout while retiring all four batters he faced to earn his Big XII-leading seventh save this season.

Mario Pesca pitched seven innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits with two walks, four hit batters and seven strikeouts to drop to 2-1 with the loss. Schubart had three hits in four at-bats for Oklahoma State, Kollin Richie had two hits and LaSalle had the only other one for Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

Mihalakis and Splaine had two hits for Arizona on Saturday night. Breyfogle, Walton, White and Guzman each had one hit to help Arizona earn the win. Arizona faced three hitters in four of the nine innings Oklahoma State batted on Saturday night.

Arizona and Oklahoma State will conclude the three-game series on Sunday at noon Mountain Standard Time, with the game to be streamed by ESPN+. Smith Bailey starts for Arizona (1-1, 3.19) versus Hunter Watkins (4-1, 5.40) for Oklahoma State in the final game of the series on Sunday at Hi-Corbett Field.