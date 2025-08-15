Arizona expected to have deeper WR depth entering 2025 season

Arizona will be without former star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for the first time since 2021. McMillan leaving for the 2025 NFL Draft as expected creates a huge void on the Arizona depth chart at WR. Arizona brought in two transfers expected to have major impacts for Arizona at WR in 2025.

Chris Hunter is the leading returning WR for Arizona. Hunter had 35 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Transfers Kris Hutson from Washington State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico are the projected starting WRs for Arizona. with Hunter entering the 2025 season.

Hutson is the most talented receiver and one of the highest-rated players on the Arizona roster. Hutson was a four-star signee with Oregon in the 2020 class. Wysong left New Mexico in the top 10 in program history for career and single-season receptions.

Kansas State transfer Tre Spivey, returning to his home state and Javin Whatley from Chattanooga are also expected to make an impact for Arizona as the fourth and fifth WRs in the rotation. Spivey provides Arizona with exceptional size at 6'4 and Whatley is projected to back up Wysong in the slot.

Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade said Wysong's high football IQ gives him the ability to play all over the field. Wysong projects to lead Arizona in receptions playing from the slot. Expect Hutson to be the more explosive receiver for Arizona in 2025 and lead the Wildcats in receiving yards.

Wade mentioned 6'3 redshirt freshman Brandon Phelps as having excellent hands and a player who will be a part of the Arizona offense in 2025. Freshmen Isaiah Mizzell and Gio Richardson were priorities in the 2025 Arizona class per Wade. Mizzell and Richardson could push the older WRs on the 2025 Arizona roster.

Sophomore Devin Hyatt and senior Jeremiah Patterson provide depth and experience for Arizona at WR in 2025. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita will have to adjust to a new WR corps in 2025. Hunter provides Fifita with stability and Hutson and Wysong bring experience under new Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege.