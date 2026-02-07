Arizona extends Brent Brennan through 2030 and coordinators until 2028

Head coach Brent Brennan, offensive coordinator Seth Doege and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales all received contract extensions on Friday, as announced by Arizona. The extension is through 2023 and as reported by ESPN, with an annual salary of $4,7 million.

The official press release from the Arizona athletic department stated Doege and Gonzales have been extended through the 2025 season and the overall assistant coach salary poll has been increased, placing the Wildcats third in the Big XII.

After finishing with four wins and eight losses in the first season under Brennan in 2024, Arizona improved to nine victories and four defeats in 2025. The addition of Doege and Gonzales, being promoted from linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, had a big impact on Arizona's 2025 success.

The extension of Doege is critical for the continued development of Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. Doege will be the first offensive coordinator that FIfita will play under in consecutive seasons. Every Arizona position coach and coordinator in 2026 was on the 2025 Wildcats' staff.

Run it back 😤 pic.twitter.com/6rUihj2w3t — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 6, 2026

2026 Arizona coaching staff

Gonzales returns to Arizona in 2026 with his entire defensive staff intact. Arizona allowed 19.3 points per game in 2025, 21st nationally, permitted 308.5 total yards per game, 165.3 passing YPG and 143.2 rushing YPG. Those numbers were a significant improvement over 2024.

Arizona allowed 31.8 PPG in 2024, 109th nationally, 413.0 total YPG, 239.0 passing YPG and 174.0 rushing YPG. Gonzales helped oversee Arizona rebuilding its secondary for 2026, after losing all-Big XII performers Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes.

On offense, Arizona added depth and upside at WR to join returnees Chris Hunter and Tre Spivey, who project to have increased roles in 2026. Doege and Gonzales returning in 2026 provide Arizona with stability on offense and the returning players a second year in those systems.