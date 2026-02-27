Arizona faces 3 teams in pivotal weekend at Live Like Lou Las Vegas CBC

After starting the season with seven losses in its first eight games, Arizona has a chance to turn the year around at the Live Like Lou College Baseball Classic in Las Vegas this weekend. Arizona will play Oregon (8-0), Vanderbilt (7-2), and UC Irvine (6-3) at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Arizona is hitting .225 as a team and has scored 26 runs in eight games. Opponents are hitting .265 with 49 runs scored in the eight games against Arizona. Arizona has three home runs and 16 total extra base hits this season.

First baseman Tony Lira leads Arizona with a .382 batting average and has one HR and three runs batted in. Catcher/infielder Caleb Danzeisen is hitting .308. Danzeisen and Lira are the only Arizona batters who have enough at-bats to qualify who are hitting over .212.

Smith Bailey is the only Arizona starter who has been consistent. Bailey has a 3.27 earned run average in two 2026 starts. Arizona will need more consistent starting pitching this weekend. Oregon and Vanderbilt will test the Arizona pitching staff, ranking 11th and 19th nationally in runs scored in 2026.

weekend rotation set, let's work 🎯 pic.twitter.com/33OZGgyiyM — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 26, 2026

Arizona Weekend Pitching Matchups

Owen Kramkowski (0-1, 6.14) will start for Arizona on Friday night against Will Sanford (2-0, 0.00) for Oregon. Bailey (0-0, 3.27) will start on Saturday versus RHP Austin Nye (2-0, 0.00) for Vanderbilt. Luc Fladda (0-0, 2.57) will start on Sunday against Cade Castles (0-1, 5.68) for UC-Irvine.

Arizona Live Like Lou Classic Game Times

Arizona versus Oregon will have its first pitch on Friday at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona and Vanderbilt will play on Saturday at 5 PM. UC-Irvine and Arizona will have the first pitch on Sunday at 4:00 PM.

Where the teams rank entering the LLL Classic

According to 11point7 College Baseball, Oregon is 32nd in the Ratings Percentage Index, UC Irvine is 90th, Vanderbilt is 178th and Arizona is 304th out of 308 teams nationally. This weekend is a good opportunity for Arizona to have an extensive jump in the RPI.