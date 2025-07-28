Arizona faces a gauntlet of returning quarterbacks in 2025

Arizona faces a gauntlet of quarterbacks on their 2025 schedule. Eight of the 11 2025 Arizona Football Bowl Subdivision opponents have at least one season as a starting QB. Arizona hosts Hawaii on August 30 in the 2025 season opener.

Arizona will have its first test in week three versus Kansas State. Kansas State is 10-4 in games Avery Johnson starts. Johnson completed 14 passes in 23 attempts for 156 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and had 17 carries for 110 yards rushing in a 31-7 Kansas State win over Arizona in 2024.

Arizona has 15 days off before they play Iowa State and Rocco Becht. Iowa State is 18-9 with Becht as their starting QB. Becht has completed 60.7 percent of his career attempts for 6,690 yards, 48 TDs and 18 interceptions and 383 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

Arizona plays Oklahoma State and BYU after Iowa State. BYU and Oklahoma State are both starting new QBs in 2025. The Cougars and Cowboys are both expected to have QB battles throughout training camp to determine their starter entering the 2025 season.

Conner Weigman transferred to Houston during the offseason after three years playing for Texas A&M. Weigman was 9-4 as a starter, playing in 15 games, completing 60.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,694 yards, 19 TDs and seven interceptions with 261 yards rushing and another two scores at Texas A&M.

After a second bye week, Arizona plays at Colorado, who added Liberty QB Kaidon Salter. Salter has a career record of 23-6, completing 58.7 percent of his pass attempts for 5,887 yards, 56 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with 2,006 rushing yards and 21 scores in four seasons at Liberty.

Kansas returns Jalon Daniels, who is 14-19 in his Kansas career, has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,751 passing yards, 45 TDs and 24 interceptions with 1,041 rushing yards and 19 scores. After missing most of the 2023 season, Daniels numbers dipped in 2024.

Brendan Sorsby returns for Cincinnati with a 6-13 record as a starter in 23 games played. Sorsby has completed 61.3 percent of his career pass attempts for 4,408 yards, 33 TDs, 13 interceptions, 715 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Asked what gives him optimism this year will be different than last, Arizona coach Brent Brennan started with coaching staff changes, elevating former UNM head coach Danny Gonzales to DC and bringing in former Texas Tech QB Seth Doege from Marshall as OC. — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) July 9, 2025

Sawyer Robertson has played in 23 games for Baylor and Mississippi State with an 8-7 record as a starter. Robertson has completed 60.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,958 yards, 30 TDs and 13 interceptions with 296 rushing yards and five scores.

Sam Leavitt completed 17 passes in 22 attempts for 291 yards, three TDs and no interceptions for Arizona State versus Arizona in 2024. Leavitt was 11-2 as a starter for ASU in 2024 and has completed 61.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,024 yards, 26 TDs and eight interceptions with 510 rushing yards and five scores in his collegiate career.

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, cornerbacks coach Chip Viney and safeties coach Brett Arce will be challenged each week against a challenging group of Big XII QBs. Arizona has to improve after finishing 103rd nationally in 2024, allowing 239.0 passing yards per game.