Arizona faces big challenge against Christian Anderson and J.T. Toppin

The Texas Tech duo of Christian Anderson and J.T. Toppin is a big challenge for Arizona on Saturday. Anderson and Toppin were difficult for Arizona to contain in the three games against Texas Tech during the 2025-26 season.

Anderson averaged 15.3 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while making 14 out of 31 shots from the field and seven out of 16 shots from the field in the three games against Arizona in 2025. In 2025-26, Anderson is averaging 19.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 7.7 APG.

Toppin was the 2024-25 Big XII Player of the Year. In three games against Arizona in 2024-25, Toppin averaged 17.3 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks. Toppin is averaging 21.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.3 SPG and 1.7 BPG, while shooting 55.0 from the field.

Arizona will seek to contain Anderson and Toppin. Anderson and Toppin will produce numbers. Making Anderson and Toppin inefficient in producing their numbers will likely be the goal. It would be a difficult task to stop Anderson and Toppin completely. Forty percent of Anderson's assists this season are to Toppin.

How Anderson and Toppin have played in losses

Anderson and Toppin have had varying degrees of success in the six 2025-26 Texas Tech losses. Anderson is averaging 14.2 PPG, 2.6 RPG and 7.8 APG while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.0 percent on three-point attempts in Texas Tech losses during the 2025-26 season.

Toppin is averaging 22.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, 2.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG while shooting 57.8 percent from the field, 20.0 percent on three-point attempts and 33.3 percent from the free throw line. Toppin shoots 55.7 percent on free throws this season. When Toppin gets close to the basket, sending him to the FT line could be advantageous for Arizona.

Anderson will likely primarily match up against Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. With Toppin, 6'9 and 210 pounds, Arizona could have an advantage at times when Motiejus Krivas, 7'2, 260 pounds, matches up with the Texas Tech star.

Krivas often struggled with the quickness of Kansas center Flory Bidunga in the 82-78 Arizona loss at Kansas on Monday. Tobe Awaka at 6'8 and 250 pounds will also match up with Toppin. How Anderson and Toppin perform on Saturday will have a huge impact on the outcome against Arizona.