Arizona Faces Colorado Defense Coming Off Worst 2025 Performance By Far

After Colorado had by far its worst 2025 defensive performance in a 53-7 loss at Utah last week, Arizona will have its opportunity against a vulnerable Buffaloes on Saturday in Boulder. Colorado allowed season highs of 422 rushing yards, 587 total yards and 7.72 yards per play at Utah.

Saturday will feature two of the four worst run defenses in the Big XII during October. Arizona allowed 490 rushing yards in its last two games and was 13th in the Big XII with opponents averaging 193.0 yards per game on the ground against the Wildcats in October.

Colorado is allowing 250.67 rushing YPG in October and 217.25 on the ground in 2025, both of which are last in the Big XII. The Buffaloes are 13th in the Big XII, allowing 27.4 points per game, 15th in total defense, with opponents averaging 427.6 YPG and seventh, permitting 210.4 passing YPG.

Arizona is seventh in the Big XII, averaging 31.6 PPG, ninth posting 416.3 YPG, 12th with 142.14 rushing YPG and fourth with 274.1 rushing YPG. Arizona should have an advantage on offense against Colorado defensively. The Wildcats need to take advantage of a vulnerable Colorado defense.

Arizona OC Seth Doege said he had a Deion Sanders Cowboys jersey as a kid and wore a bandana like Prime. UA vs. Colorado this Saturday. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 28, 2025

Arizona should have an opportunity to reestablish a running game. Houston held Arizona to 112 rushing yards on 31 carries in a 31-28 win on October 18. Arizona averaged 107.0 rushing yards per game and 3.28 yards per carry with three TDs on the ground in October.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita had an excellent October, completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts for 864 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Colorado is far more susceptible defending the run, but Arizona has a far better pass offense.

The play calling between Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege and Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will be a key to determining who wins on Saturday. Arizona needs to return to running well offensively and Colorado needs to defend the run on Saturday.