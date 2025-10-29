Arizona Faces Colorado Rushing Offense That Has Been Anemic Versus Big XII

After allowing 490 rushing yards in its last two games, Arizona will play at Colorado on Saturday night. Colorado is 15th in the Big XII, averaging 130.13 rushing yards per game. The Buffaloes have averaged 114.4 rushing YPG versus Big XII opponents and 101.33 in October.

Arizona was one of the best run defenses nationally before being shredded by BYU and Houston. During a 4-1 start, Arizona allowed 488 rushing yards and 3.01 yards per carry. Arizona held Iowa State to 111 rushing yards on 47 carries, but five touchdowns on the ground.

The Arizona run defense was particularly susceptible to running quarterbacks in close losses to BYU and Houston. BYU QB Bear Bachmeier had 23 carries for 89 yards and two TDs against Arizona. Houston quarterback Connor Weigman had 14 carries for 98 yards and a TD against Arizona.

Arizona also allowed 100-yard games to BYU running back L.J. Martin and Dean Connors from Houston. Martin had a career-high 162 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown versus Arizona. Connors had 20 carries for 100 yards and had three receptions for 38 yards against Arizona.

"It haunts me." — Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, on the QB power runs against the Wildcats the last two games — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 28, 2025

Colorado has run better than its numbers indicate. Houston held Colorado to 23 carries for 96 yards and one TD in a 36-20 win. Colorado ran 38 times for 38 yards and one score in a 53-7 loss to Utah last week. The Buffaloes have run for at least 126 yards in every other game this season.

Colorado has averaged over 4.0 yards per carry in four 2025 games. The Buffaloes have averaged 154.33 rushing YPG and 4.25 YPC in wins in 2025. Colorado has averaged 115.60 rushing YPG and 3.52 YPC in losses during the 2025 season.

How well Arizona stops the run could be the difference between winning and losing. Despite allowing 490 rushing yards in its last two games, Arizona still lost on the last play of the game to BYU and Houston. Colorado is also 14th in the Big XII, averaging 209.8 passing YPG and 15th posting 333.6 total YPG.