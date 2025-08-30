Arizona faces Hawaii offense with 8 power conference transfers

Hawaii features eight transfers on its offensive roster who previously played for power conference programs. Many of those transfers were originally from Hawaii. Several power conference transfers to Hawaii made an impact in the Warriors' 23-20 week one win over Stanford.

Wide receiver Jackson Harris had six receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Harris had four receptions for 30 yards and three first downs in the fourth quarter as Hawaii rallied from a 17-13 deficit. On the game-winning drive, Harris had three receptions for 22 yards, including two for first downs.

Running back Cam Barfield had six carries and led Hawaii with 45 rushing yards and had one reception for 10 yards. Hawaii had 24 rushing attempts versus Stanford and threw the ball 40 times. Barfield could be a player to watch for Hawaii on Saturday to see if he is more involved in the offense.

Wide receiver Brandon White had two receptions for 17 yards against Stanford. Koa Eldredge and Max Ware did not play for Hawaii versus Stanford. Eldredge, listed as WR primarily played on special teams at BYU in 2024. Ware played versus Arizona in 2024, but not reach the stat sheet.

Number Name Position Previous School 0 Cam Barfield Running back Boston College 1 Brandon White Wide receiver Kentucky 6 Demaricus Davis Quarterback UCLA 7 Max Ware WR Arizona State 9 Jackson Harris WR Stanford 13 Koa Eldredge WR BYU 59 Kuao Peihopa Offensive lineman Washington 85 Oakie Salave'a Tight end Colorado

Offensive lineman Kuao Peihopa, quarterback Demaricus Davis and tight end Oakie Salave'a did not play versus Stanford, according to the participation report. Peihopa started all 25 games for Hawaii in the past two seasons after playing in seven games during his first two years with Washington.

Davis has spent time at Washington and UCLA before transferring to Hawaii. A four-star high school prospect, Davis provides Hawaii with a talented backup to starter Micah Alejado. Salave'a appeared in five games over two seasons at Colorado and is the nephew of Arizona defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.

There are multiple other connections to Arizona on the Hawaii roster, with several players returning to their home state with a chance for their family and friends to potentially watch them play. Arizona and Hawaii kickoff at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on TNT.