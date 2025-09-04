Zona Zealots
Fansided

Arizona faces Weber State who has 10 FBS transfers on 2025 offense

Arizona plays a Weber State team on Saturday that features 10 Football Bowl Subdivision transfers on its offense.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
Weber State v Montana
Weber State v Montana | Tommy Martino/University of Montana/GettyImages

Arizona hosts Football Championship Subdivision Weber State on Saturday. Weber State has 10 transfers on offense from Football Bowl Subdivision programs. James Madison beat Weber State 45-10 in its 2025 season opener. At least five Weber State FBS transfers are projected to play a big role in 2025.

Texas-San Antonio transfer Jackson Gilkey is the starting quarterback for Weber State. Gilkey completed 10 passes in 24 attempts for 83 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and added eight carries for 23 yards versus James Madison.

SMU transfer wide receiver Jayleen Record has 32 receptions for 427 yards and six TDs in parts of three seasons with Weber State. Record had 25 receptions for 312 yards and five TDs in 2024. Against James Madison, Record had one reception for four yards.

North Texas transfer Cash McCollum relieved Gilkey against James Madison and did not complete a pass in two attempts. McCollum did not play in his one season on the North Texas roster. In a game Arizona should win easily, McCollum should at least receive some late snaps.

Name

Year

Position

FBS School

Jackson Gilkey

Sophomore

Quarterback

Texas-San Antonio

Jayleen Record

Senior

Wide Receiver

James Madison

Cash McCollum

Redshirt freshman

QB

North Texas

Dijon Jennings

Junior

QB

Akron

AJ Jayroe

Sophomore

WR

Louisiana

Zach Hrbacek

Senior

Running back

Sam Houston

Ethen Erickson

Senior

Offensive line

Colorado State/Nevada

Jason White

Senior

OL

Oregon State

Jacob Edmonds

Sophomore

OL

Utah

Vae Soifua

Junior

OL

BYU

Akron transfer QB Dijon Jennings completed two passes in three attempts for 11 yards and had five carries for seven yards in five games in 2024. Jennings is not listed on the Weber State two-deep depth chart and is unlikely to play versus Arizona.

Wide receiver A.J. Jayroe, a Louisiana transfer, missed all but one game due to injury in 2024 with Weber State and did not record a stat versus James Madison. Sam Houston transfer running back Zach Hrbacek led Weber State with 12 carries for 39 yards versus James Madison.

Guards Jacob Edmonds a Utah transfer and Vae Soifua from BYU start for Weber State. Oregon State transfer OL Jason White and Ethen Erickson from Colorado State and Nevada are not listed on the two-deep Weber State depth chart.

When players transfer from an FBS to FCS program, it is usually in search of more playing time. Gilkey, Hrbacek, Edmonds and Soifua were important players for Weber State versus James Madison and that should continue versus Arizona on Saturday.

Home/Wildcats Football