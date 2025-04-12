Arizona falls in extra innings after 9th inning comeback ties game

Arizona did not have enough offense on Friday night in a 4-2 loss to Oklahoma State. After Aaron Walton homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, Jayson Jones had a two-run single in the 10th inning to drive in the winning runs for Oklahoma State.

Arizona scored first in the bottom of the first inning when Garen Caulfield scored on a fielder's choice that scored Mason White. A Drew Culbertson single with two outs in the fourth inning scored Garrett Shull and Ian Daugherty to put Oklahoma State up 2-1 in the fourth inning.

The score remained 2-1 until the Walton home run tied the score in the ninth inning. Oklahoma State starting pitcher Harrison Bodendorf pitched a 10-inning complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts to improve to 3-2 with the win.

Arizona used three pitchers. Collin McKinney started for Arizona, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, two unearned runs, with a walk and eight strikeouts. Casey Hintz took the loss for Arizona. Hintez pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

Garrett Hicks got the last two outs for Arizona in the top of the 10th. Jones singled on a 1-2 pitch that scored Nolan Shubart and Colin Brueggemann a half inning after Walton hit the dramatic HR in the ninth to tie the game. Walton had all three hits for Arizona on Friday. The rest of the Arizona lineup had no hits in 30 at-bats.

Owen Kramkowski (4-3, 5.72) will start for Arizona versus Sean Youngerman for Oklahoma State (1-1, 2.28) on Saturday with first pitch at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+. Arizona and Oklahoma State will conclude the three-game series on Sunday at noon, which will also be streamed by ESPN+.