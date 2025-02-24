Arizona falls slightly in both week 17 college basketball national polls

Arizona fell three spots in both week 17 national polls but remained in the top 25 following their 96-95 loss to BYU on Saturday. The Associated Press Top 25 dropped Arizona to 22nd nationally and the USA Today Coaches poll ranks Arizona 21st. Arizona hosts Utah on Wednesday and is at Iowa State on Saturday.

Arizona received 289 points in the AP Top 25. Marquette is one spot ahead of Arizona with 309 points and Saint Mary's is one spot behind the Wildcats with 284 points. Arizona is the fourth highest-ranked out of five Big XII teams in the AP Top 25. BYU moved into the AP Top 25 after wins over Kansas and Arizona last week.

Houston, who is the highest-ranked Big XII team in the AP Top 25 is fourth, followed by ninth-ranked Iowa State, number 10 Texas Tech, then Arizona and number 25 BYU. Auburn who is 25-2 continues to be the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25, followed by Duke, Florida, Houston and Tennessee.

Wisconsin who is 21-6 and ranked 11th is the only other 2024-25 Arizona opponent in the AP Top 25. Kansas (who Arizona finishes the regular season at on March 8) and UCLA are the only other 2024-25 Arizona opponents who received votes in the week 17 top 25.

Arizona received 159 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Saint Mary's is one spot ahead of Arizona in the coaches poll with 173 points. Marquette is one spot behind Arizona in the coaches poll with 150 points. Arizona is fourth among four Big XII teams ranked in the Coaches Poll.

Houston is fourth and leads Big XII teams in the Coaches Poll, followed by number nine Iowa State and 10th-ranked Texas Tech. BYU is first (26th overall) among others receiving votes in the Coaches Poll. Duke is second in the Coaches Poll, and Wisconsin is 12th. UCLA and Kansas are both among others receiving votes in the Coaches Poll.