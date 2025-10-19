Arizona Falls Slightly in ESPN Football Power Index After Loss at Houston

Arizona fell one spot to 50th in the ESPN Football Power Index after the loss at Houston on Saturday. The Wildcats are now 12th among Big XII teams. Central Florida moved up seven spots in the ESPN FPI, passing Arizona, after a 45-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Colorado (52nd), Houston (59th), West Virginia (86th) and Oklahoma State (122nd) are the only Big XII teams behind Arizona in the ESPN FPI. After a bye this week, Arizona is at Colorado on November 1. Colorado is the only team remaining on the 2025 Arizona schedule rated behind them in the ESPN FPI.

After Colorado, Arizona hosts Kansas (37th) on November 8, at Cincinnati (34th) on November 15, Baylor (48th) on November 22 and finishes the regular season at Arizona State (42nd) on November 29. Arizona has the 51st remaining strength of schedule nationally per the ESPN FPI.

Arizona has the 62nd overall SOS, is 40th in game control and 34th in average in-game win probability in the ESPN FPI. The Wildcats are 44th in overall efficiency, 35th in offensive efficiency, 52nd in defensive efficiency and 128th in special teams efficiency.

“These kids are fighting their asses off. We’re going to have a good football team.”



Texas Tech remains the highest-rated Big XII team but fell two spots to 12th in the ESPN FPI after a 26-22 loss at Arizona State on Saturday. BYU is the highest-rated 2025 Arizona opponent at 19th in the ESPN FPI. Utah at 15th in the only other top 20 Big XII team in the ESPN FPI.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to finish with 6.2 wins and 5.8 losses in its simulations. Arizona has a 73.8 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible. The five remaining opponents for Arizona have an average rating of 42.6 in the ESPN FPI. Each of the five remaining games for Arizona should be about even in the ESPN FPI.