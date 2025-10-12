Arizona Falls Slightly in ESPN Football Power Index After Loss to BYU

Arizona fell from 47th to 49th in the ESPN Football Power Index after the 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU on Saturday night. BYU moved up one spot to 18th in the ESPN FPI after the win over Arizona. Arizona remains 11th in the Big XII in the ESPN FPI and BYU is third.

The new ESPN FPI simulations project Arizona with 6.7 wins and 5.3 losses. That is down from seven wins and five losses last week. Arizona is still projected with an 85.0 percent chance to win six games to reach bowl eligibility.

Arizona is 47th in strength of record, has the 70th toughest strength of schedule, 57th remaining SOS, is 33rd in Game Control and 21st in average in-game win probability. The Wildcats had a 95.6 percent chance to beat BYU with a 24-14 lead with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, per ESPN analytics.

Arizona now ranks 46th in overall efficiency, 47th in offensive efficiency, 29th in defensive efficiency and 131st in special teams efficiency. Poor coverage allowed Parker Kingston of BYU to return a punt 26 yards to the Arizona 47 to set up the game-tying drive at the end of regulation.

ESPN FPI Strength of Record Rankings:



9. BYU

12. Oregon

18. Washington

22. UNLV

24. USC

27. Utah

32. ASU

44. Boise State

47. Arizona

55. San Diego St

60. Cal

65. WSU

66. Fresno St

68. Hawaii

72. New Mexico

75. Colorado

76. Utah St

85. UCLA

93. Wyoming

97. Stanford — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 12, 2025

The remaining teams on Arizona's schedule who are ahead of them in the ESPN FPI are Kansas which is 39th, 41st Cincinnati, 44th Arizona State and 46th Baylor. Colorado is 53rd and Houston 59th as the teams on the 2025 Arizona schedule who are behind the Wildcats in the ESPN FPI.

Arizona is mostly even with the six remaining teams on its schedule. The Wildcats need to win two of their remaining six games to earn a bowl berth. Arizona has four of its final six games on the road. Kansas on November 8 and Baylor on November 22 are the remaining 2025 home games for Arizona.