Arizona Falls Slightly in Week 5 ESPN Football Power Index

Arizona fell three spots to 41st in the ESPN Football Power Index week five ratings. The Wildcats dropped while on their first 2025 bye week. Arizona has opened the season with wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State for three consecutive victories to begin a season for the first time since 2015.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to have 7.6 wins and 4.5 losses in 2025. Arizona has a 92.9 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible, a 2.1 percent chance to win the Big XII and 2.9 percent to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Arizona is eighth among the 16 Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI. BYU, who is 18th nationally in the FPI is first among Big XII teams and the highest-rated opponent Arizona will play in 2025. Arizona plays four of the seven teams higher than them on the ESPN FPI in their last nine 2025 games.

There was significant shuffling among the ESPN FPI after week four. BYU moved up four spots to ascend to the top-rated team in the ESPN FPI after week four. Utah was 18th and the highest-rated Big XII team in the ESPN FPI after week three but fell 10 spots after a 34-10 loss at home to Texas Tech.

ESPN FPI Probability to Win the Big 12:



1. Texas Tech - 29.3%

2. BYU - 24.7%

3. TCU - 12.5%

4. Kansas - 10.1%

5. ASU - 7.8%

6. Iowa St - 4.8%

7. Utah - 2.4%

8. Arizona - 2.1%

14. Colorado - 0.1% — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 21, 2025

Texas Tech is the favorite to win the Big XII with a 29.3 percent chance per the ESPN FPI. BYU has a 24.7 percent chance to win the Big XII per the ESPN FPI, TCU is at 12.5 percent and Kansas is at 10.1 percent, with every other team below 10.0 percent.

Arizona is favored in three of its last nine games per the ESPN FPI on a per-contest basis. Iowa State, BYU, Houston, Kansas and Arizona State are projected to defeat Arizona. Arizona is favored versus Oklahoma State, Colorado and Baylor.