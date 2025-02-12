Arizona faltering down stretch and turnovers lead to loss at Kansas State

Kansas State won its sixth straight game on Tuesday night with a 73-70 win over Arizona to improve to 13-11. Arizona had to play at Kansas State at the wrong time. The Arizona Wildcats went over three and a half minutes without a field goal late in the game and committed 17 turnovers, taking their second Big XII loss.

After a K.J. Lewis jump shot gave Arizona a 62-60 lead with 4:05 left in the game, Arizona did not make another shot from the field until a Caleb Love layup with 28 seconds remaining cut the Kansas State lead to 70-68. Arizona had four turnovers and two free throws each from Jaden Bradley and Henri Veesaar in between the two field goals.

Arizona committed 17 turnovers in the game and was 2-22 on three-point attempts. Caleb Love had his lowest point total in nearly three months with six points on 3-15 from the floor while missing all seven three-point attempts, but he did have seven rebounds and three assists.

Arizona made only two of its 22 three-point attempts but was able to stay in the game as Kansas State made only one of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc. In the end, it was too much Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan for Kansas State. McDaniel scored 24 points and N'Guessan had 16 and seven rebounds before fouling out.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Texas Tech was Arizona’s Super Bowl. An inquiry might be needed from the NCAA to make sure that Arizona is not just a G5 school in disguise. — Red Raider Man🌵 (@redraiderman1) February 12, 2025

K.J. Lewis scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to lead four Arizona players in double figures as the Wildcats continued to have good balance offensively. Jaden Bradley scored 13, Henri Veesaar had 12 points and seven rebounds and Tobe Awaka scored 10. Carter Bryant led Arizona with 11 rebounds and scored eight points.

Arizona has to put the loss to Kansas State behind them, with first place in the Big XII versus Houston still at stake on Saturday. Houston is 17-3 overall and 12-1 in the Big XII. Arizona will enter the game on Saturday 17-7 overall and 11-2 in the Big XII after the loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night.