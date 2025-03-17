The odds for Arizona to make the Final Four are higher than their seed.

Arizona has the third-best odds to make the Final Four from the East Regional per the Fan Duel Sportsbook. Number one Duke is the prohibitive favorite to win the East Region at -140. Second-seed Alabama is second at +440 and Arizona who is the fourth seed in the East is third at +800.

Some of the other teams whose odds are higher than their seed are sixth seed BYU who has the fifth best odds to reach the Final Four at +2000, seventh seed St. Mary's with the sixth-best odds at +2500, 11th seed VCU with the eighth best odds in the East at +3700 and Montana and Mount St. Mary's at +25000.

Arizona currently has the 11th-best odds to win the National Championship at +4100. Duke is the favorite to win the National Championship at +280. Alabama has the second-best odds among the teams in the East at +2000 which is fifth overall. Arizona has the third-best odds to win the National Championship among teams in the East Region.

Arizona has the fourth-highest point spread in the East Regional First round as a 13.5-point favorite over Akron. Duke is the biggest favorite in the East First Round at -33.5 over Mount St. Mary's or -30.5 over American. American and Mount St. Mary's play each other in the First Four on Wednesday night in Dayton.

Seed Team Odds 1 Duke -140 2 Alabama +440 4 Arizona +800 3 Wisconsin +1100 6 BYU +2000 7 St. Mary's +2300 5 Oregon +3300 11 VCU +3700 9 Baylor +3900 8 Mississippi +4000 10 Vandebilt +7500 16 Mount St. Mary's +25000 14 Montana +25000 13 Akron +25000 12 Liberty +25000 16 American +25000 15 Robert Morris +25000

Alabama is a 22.5-point favorite over Robert Morris and Wisconsin is a 16.5-point favorite over Montana as the games in the East Regional with higher first-round point spreads than Arizona. The odds are evolving in real-time on FanDuel with updates on the site as bets are being made.

The odds will also evolve after the first round is complete on Friday night. Arizona and Oregon playing on Friday night will impact their odds in the East as the regional field is narrowed from 17 to eight. Arizona is clearly respected by bettors and oddsmakers with a better-projected chance than their seed.