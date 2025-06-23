Arizona finishes top 10 in final D1Baseball National Rankings

After finishing the 2025 season with a 44-21 record and reaching the College World Series, Arizona is seventh in the final D1Baseball rankings. Teams are somewhat ranked according to where they finished in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

National Champion LSU finished first in the final rankings and College World Series runner-up Coastal Carolina, who beat Arizona in Omaha, is second. Arkansas, who lost to LSU in the bracket two semifinals in the CWS, finished third in the final D1Baseball rankings.

Oregon State, who was eliminated by Louisville in the bracket one quarterfinals, is fourth in the D1Baseball rankings. Louisville also eliminated Arizona from the CWS. UCLA, who was eliminated by Arkansas in the quarterfinals is fifth and Louisville is sixth.

Murray State, who made an improbable run to the CWS before being eliminated in losses to UCLA and getting no-hit by Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood, finished eighth in the final D1Baseball rankings. North Carolina, whom Arizona beat two games to one in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, finished ninth nationally.

Our final NCAA Top 25 rankings for the 2025 season are here.



LSU bookends the postseason the way it started—on top.



More info: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/nc2FH7oMXM — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 23, 2025

The other seven teams who were eliminated in the super regional were ranked 10th through 16th. Arizona moved up 14 spots from the final regular season D1Baseball Rankings. Including the NCAA Tournament, Arizona finished 5-8 versus teams who finished the season in the top 25.

Arizona and West Virginia, who finished 14th, were the only Big XII programs to finish the season ranked in the D1Baseball Top 25. Oregon, who Arizona did not play in the Eugene Regional, finished 20th in the final D1Baseball Top 25. The Ducks were eliminated in two games as the Eugene Regional host.

North Carolina was the only Top 25 team Arizona defeated in the postseason. Arizona won two out of three at West Virginia during the regular season. The Wildcats run-ruled the Mountaineers out of the Big XII Tournament in the semifinals on their way to winning the title.