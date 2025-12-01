Arizona flips 2026 four-star OL from Kansas State and adds JC DL

Pete Nakos of On3 reported on Sunday that four-star interior offensive lineman Justin Morales flipped from Kansas State to Arizona on Sunday. Hutchinson, Kansas Community College defensive lineman Kevin Moorer also committed to Arizona on Sunday.

Morales is the 348th prospect, 29th IOL and 40th player in Texas out of El Paso Franklin. Rivals ranks Morales behind four-star prospects, quarterback Oscar Rios and IOL Malachi Joyner in the 2026 class. The addition of Morales moves the 2026 Arizona class to 41st nationally and ninth in the Big XII in the Rivals rankings.

Morales is the 311th overall prospect, 30th offensive tackle and 38th player in Texas in the 2026 247Sports composite rankings. The 247Sports composite rankings have Morales as the sixth-highest prospect in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona is 32nd nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings and fourth in the Big XII.

Morales is a versatile OL who has played tackle and on the interior as well as defensive line and has thrown the discus and shotput. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports observed that Morales has "potential to become a quality multi-year starter."

Moorer is the 72nd junior college prospect,13th DL and 17th player out of Alabama in the 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. In 10 games for Hutchinson in 2025, Moorer has 25 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and three passes defended.

Moore prepped at Mobile, Alabama, LaFlore. All of Moorer's offers have been as a junior college transfer. Moorer received seven other Football Bowl Subdivision offers. Arizona offered Moorer on Sunday and he committed immediately.

I would like to thank @CoachDrewDallas for giving me a second chance I told him he was not going to regret it with that been said I am 1000% committed to Arizona ‼️ #Beardown ❤️🤍💙 — Kevin Moorer (@BeenKevn) November 30, 2025

Arizona has 22 commits in the 2026 class ahead of the Early National Signing period commencing on Wednesday. Per 247Sports, Joyner and Morales are joined at OT by three-star prospect Khalil Sanogo in the 2026 class. Moorer is one of three DL committed to Arizona per 247Sports.