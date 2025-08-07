Arizona football ranked near bottom of ESPN Big 12 Power Rankings

Arizona is 14th in the 2025 preseason Big XII power rankings posted by ESPN on Monday. The expectations for Arizona have dropped significantly after beginning the 2024 season ranked 21st in the AP Top and USA Today Coaches polls.

The projection by ESPN is in line with other major media outlets for the 2025 season. CBS Sports ranks Arizona 68th out of 136 Football Bowl Subdivision teams entering the 2025 season. Only six power conference programs are ranked below Arizona by CBS Sports.

Arizona has a big climb back to respectability after a 4-8 2024 season. All the momentum building after finishing 10-3 in 2023 was lost to injuries and ineffectiveness in 2024. Arizona had a roster overhaul during the 2025 offseason, with 36 players transferring out and 28 being brought in.

Quarterback Noah Fifita has been the one constant for Arizona as he enters his third season as a starter. Fifita will play under his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons, with Seth Doege hired from Marshall during the offseason.

"After winning 10 games in 2023, Jedd Fisch departed for Washington, and Brent Brennan, who'd always overachieved at San Jose State, arrived with star power on hand in quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan sticking around. But the offense sputtered, particularly the running game, and the Wildcats crashed back to a 4-8 season, including seven of their final eight, with just a win over Houston. It wasn't the season the remaining stars envisioned. McMillan became the 8th overall pick in the draft, but Fifita is still in Tucson, determined to return the Wildcats to their former status." Dave Wilson-ESPN

After many of the top Arizona players followed Fisch to Washington for the 2024 season, more followed this season. Brennan and his staff hit the Transfer Portal hard to upgrade the depth and talent on the 2026 roster. How much the transfers produce for Arizona is critical.

Fifita will be playing without McMillan for the first time since middle school. Wide receivers Kris Hutson from Washington State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico are among the critical transfers for Arizona in 2025. Hutson and Wysong are being counted on to help replace McMillan.

Arizona was 120th nationally in 2024, averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game. The addition of Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi, who was an All-American in 2023 as an all-purpose player, is expected to boost the Arizona rushing offense in 2025.

Arizona began 2024 3-1, which included an upset road win at Utah. Hawaii and Weber State are at Arizona to begin the 2025 season. Arizona hosts Kansas State in week three. The game against the Wildcats will be the first true test for Arizona, who will be favored in its first two games.

After the 4-8 2024 season, 2025 is a pivotal year for Arizona. After a bye following the game versus Kansas State, Arizona opens Big XII play at Iowa State 15 days later. Arizona has winnable home games versus Oklahoma State and BYU to begin October. Arizona needs a strong start to the 2025 season.