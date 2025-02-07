Arizona football releases official 2025 Spring Schedule

With 53 new players on the 2025 roster, Arizona faces a critical spring. Arizona released its official 2025 spring (foot)ball schedule on Thursday. Spring practice will begin for Arizona on March 18. The first week will continue with practices on March 20 and 22 as Arizona practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the spring.

The Saturday practices will be open at 11 AM through what is being called the Spring Showcase at 7 PM on April 19. Brent Brennan hiring Seth Doege as the new offensive coordinator is the biggest change for Arizona entering the 2025 season. Quarterback Noah Fifita will have his third offensive coordinator in as many years as the starter.

Twenty-five of the 53 new players are transfers. Several of the incoming transfers will be starters for Arizona. Wide receivers Kris Hutson from Washington State, Tre Spivey from Kansas State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico are projected to be major contributors for Arizona in 2025.

Running back Ishmail Mahdi who had over 1,000 total yards in each of the last two seasons is the projected primary ball carrier for Arizona with returnee Keedrick Reescano. Three of the incoming transfers are also expected to start on the offensive line as Brennan had to rebuild the roster with 30 players lost to the transfer portal.

Official 2025 Spring Ball Schedule 📆 pic.twitter.com/n49Vumrwev — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 6, 2025

Only three incoming transfers are projected on defense, but Arizona added depth for 2025. Cornerbacks Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treydan Stukes and safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith all decided to return to Arizona after initially entering the transfer portal.

Arizona did not release any information if the Spring Showcase will be televised. If the Spring Showcase is televised the expectation would likely be that it is on ESPN+. Arizona concludes Spring practice three days into the start of the transfer portal window which is April 16-25.