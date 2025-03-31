Arizona forward Henri Veesaar becomes 3rd Wildcat to enter transfer portal

After a breakout redshirt sophomore season, forward Henri Veesaar is entering the transfer portal as first reported by Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Veesaar slowly worked his way into a prominant position in the 2024-25 Arizona rotation after the Wildcats lost center Motiejus Krivas after eight games to a season ending ankle injury.

Veesaar averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks this season while shooting 59.2 percent from the field, 32.7 percent on three-point attempts and 68.6 percent from the free throw line. Veesar is an athletic stretch four who finished with an eFG percentage of 62,8.

Veesaar is the third Arizona player to enter the transfer portal. Sixth-man K.J. Lewis announced his intention to transfer on Saturday and seldom-used backup center Emmanuel Stephen entered the portal earlier on Monday. Arizona returns Tobe Awaka and Krivas as the projected post players with Veesaar in the transfer portal.

Arizona received a commitment from 6'8, 235-pound 2025 forward Koa Peat on Thursday. Peat can play all three positions on the front line. Arizona also lost starting power forward Trey Townsend, who completed his eligibility. Veesaar returned this season after missing all of 2023-24.

Veesaar had his best NCAA Tournament game this season versus Duke while he was matched up against Blue Devils' star Cooper Flagg. Playing 28 minutes, Veesaar scored 13 points on 3-6 from the floor and 7-8 from the free throw line with six rebounds and one block in a 100-93 loss.

Arizona will likely seek to add another experienced post player through the transfer portal with the departure of Veesaar. Freshman forward Carter Bryant is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but has not announced a decision publicly on his intentions for next season.

Arizona has not been linked to many transfers since the portal opened on March 24. Expect a scorer to replace Love and depth in the frontcourt to be the priorities for Tommy Lloyd and his staff with the departures of Lewis and Veesaar.