Arizona forward Tobe Awaka has become double-double machine

Tobe Awaka had his third consecutive double-double and his eighth this season with 12 points and 12 rebounds as Arizona beat Utah 83-66 at McKale Center on Wednesday night. Awaka had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to BYU on Saturday and 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win at Baylor last week.

The first double-double for Awaka with Arizona was 18 points and 15 rebounds in the second game of the season in a 102-44 win for Arizona over Old Dominion. Awaka had 13 points and 10 rebounds and in the 104-71 Arizona win over Davidson in the Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals in the Bahamas.

Awaka recorded his third double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as Arizona defeated Central Michigan 94-41 in the final regular season non-conference games. It took Awaka nine more games for his fourth double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in an 86-75 overtime win over Iowa State.

Awaka had his fifth double-double of the season as Arizona earned another critical win, 82-73 over Texas Tech. In February, Awaka is averaging 11.4 points per game and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 69.6 percent from the floor and going 15 for 17 from the free-throw line.

Tobe Awaka Appreciation Post ‼️



He is one of 5 players in the country to have 4 or more games with 7+ offensive rebounds pic.twitter.com/VjCnD5FwYY — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 30, 2025

The tandem of Awaka and Henri Veesaar has provided Arizona with an excellent tandem in the post. Veesaar is averaging 12.4 PPG and 5.9 rebounds on 67.9 percent from the floor and has made 5-10 threes in February. Most teams will not be able to match the production of Awaka and Veesaar.

Awaka was fourth in the Big XII entering games on Wednesday averaging 8.0 rebounds per game. The play by Awaka in February has been improved compared to the rest of the season. After not starting a game in two seasons at Tennessee, Awaka has started 26 out of 27 for Arizona this season and has career highs in nearly every category.