Arizona FPI fall not as bad as expected and remainder of 2024 projections
Arizona fell from 70th to 79th in the ESPN Football Power Index. After a 56-12 loss at Central Florida on Saturday that fall could have been much worse. With Houston upsetting Kansas State and moving up 10 spots in the FPI, Arizona is now the lowest-ranked Big XII team in the ESPN metric.
Kansas is the only team in the Big XII with a worse overall record at 2-6. At 1-5 in conference games Arizona is in 15th place in the Big XII. Oklahoma State is the only team with a worse Big XII record at 0-6. Oklahoma State is also 3-6 overall and has lost six consecutive games after starting 3-0.
Arizona and Oklahoma State do not play in 2024. After a much-needed bye week, Arizona will finish the season hosting Houston on November 15, play at TCU on November 23 and host Arizona State. Houston is 4-5 overall and has won three of its last four games. TCU is 5-4 and ASU is 6-2.
The only game Arizona is favored in according to the FPI in its remaining three games is versus Houston. Houston also has a bye this coming week. Arizona is a significant underdog versus ASU after beginning the season as a prohibitive favorite in the FPI.
Date
Opponent
Chance to win
11/15
Houston
56.6 percent
11/23
at TCU
78.6 percent
11/30
Arizona State
29.4 percent
TCU lost 37-34 at Baylor on Saturday to end a two-game winning streak. ASU rebounded from a 24-14 loss at Cincinnati with a 42-21 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kenny Dillingham has ASU turned around after they finished 3-9 during his first season in 2023.
Arizona has the 38th-ranked 2025 class nationally. The 2025 Arizona class is fourth in the Big XII behind TCU, Baylor and Kansas State. Arizona has the 56th most talented roster nationally and 11th in the Big XII in the 247Sports team talent composite rankings. Depending on transfers Arizona should have a more talented 2025 roster.