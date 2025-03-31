Arizona freshman center Emmanuel Stephen entering transfer portal

Arizona freshman center Emmanuel Stephen, who averaged 1.3 points per game and 1.3 rebounds with two steals and one block while making all five of his shots from the field in eight games during the 2024-25 season, is entering the transfer portal per Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.

Stephen was behind Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar on the depth chart this season. With Motiejus Krivas projected to return from injury next season, there is not an ideal path to playing time for Stephen with Awaka and Veesaar also having eligiblity remaining.

Stephen was a four-star signee in the 2024 class from Glendale, Arizona, Dream City Christian and is originally from Nigeria. Before signing with Arizona, Stephen was an AAU teammate of fellow Wildcats' freshman Carter Bryant. Stephen is the second Arizona player to enter the transfer portal.

Sophomore guard K.J. Lewis entered the transfer portal on Saturday. Less than four days removed from their season ending loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Semifinals Arizona could still lose more players to the transfer portal.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff are likely still conducting season ending interviews with the players. Among the topics discussed with the players will be the projection of their role for next season, depending on what happens in the transfer portal.

The front line for Arizona projects to be its strength in 2025-26. In addition to Awaka, Krivas and Veesaar, five-star freshman forward Koa Peat committed to the Wildcats on Thursday. Peat should compete for significant minutes for Arizona in 2025-26.

Stephen has an opportunity to find a program where he might have a better chance of getting playing time. If Awaka, Krivas, and Veesaar all return, with Peat, Arizona will have one of the best front lines nationally entering the 2025-26 season.