Arizona freshman Koa Peat discusses playing for Tommy Lloyd on U19 Team USA

Five-star 2025 Arizona signee Koa Peat discussed playing for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd on the under-19 USA team this summer. Team USA is playing in the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup scheduled for June 28-July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Team USA is in Group D with Australia, France, and Cameroon.

Peat is one of 18 finalists selected for the USA U19 team. Team USA must cut their roster to 12 players for the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. Peat is a near lock to make the U19 Team USA roster and is a potential starter. Lloyd will play the uptempo style he has become known for at Arizona.

Peat previously won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. In seven games with the USA U17 team in 2024, Peat averaged 17.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

Peat was efficient, shooting 62.5 percent from the field, made one of his five three-point attempts, 14 out of 22 free throws and was plus 242. Peat was also a key player for the U16 USA Team in 2023. Entering the 2025 U19 World Cup, Peat has scored in double figures in 13 consecutive FIBA games.

Koa peat on having Tommy Lloyd as his coach for Team USA. This will be Koa’s first time playing under Tommy who will be his Coach at Arizona pic.twitter.com/4EGChAzV7F — Jordan Richard (@JordanRichardSC) June 19, 2025

"I think it's going to help me a lot. Similar stuff will be run at Arizona, he's putting in. Also getting to know him as a coach. Build that trust with him. Getting to know him off the court. It's going to be great for me learning from Coach Lloyd and being with him the whole summer. " Arizona freshman Koa Peat

Lloyd is in his second summer coaching for Team USA. The USA U18 team led by Lloyd won the AmeriCup in 2024, beating Argentina in Buenos Aires. Mike Brown from Louisville, Daniel Jacobsen of Purdue, Jasper Johnson on Overtime Elite, Morez Johnson from Michigan and Duke signee Nicholas Khamenia are returning from 2024.

Peat is one of seven players out of the 18-man training camp roster who are at least 6'8. Lloyd should have a big and versatile roster in Switzerland. Arizona fans will have a chance to see Peat coached by Lloyd for the first time before he matriculates in Tucson this fall.