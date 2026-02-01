Arizona freshmen starters were exceptional in win over Arizona State

Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov and Koa Peat combined for 50 points as Arizona won 87-74 at Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. It was arguably the best game the three freshmen starters have played this season against a power conference opponent.

Peat led the way for Arizona with 21 points on nine of 16 from the field, three rebounds and two assists. Burries and Kharchenkov both made five field goals in nine attempts. Burries added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kharchenkov had four rebounds and one assist.

Peat took over in the second half with 15 points on six out of eight from the field, made both of his three-point attempts and had one rebound in 18 minutes. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd emptied the bench at the end of the game with Arizona leading by 20 points.

After scoring in double figures once in the first five games, Burries has emerged as the leading scorer for Arizona, averaging 15.2 points per game. Burries has scored in double figures in the last five games and in 15 out of the last 17 contests.

I'll be the first to tell you that some advanced analytics are meaningless, and they never tell the whole story.



However, trends are real. I'd say Brayden Burries being the KenPom MVP of Arizona's last 3 games is pretty good 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lSsWCoamvr — Brayden Burries Muse 🐻⬇️ (@BurriesMuse) February 1, 2026

Arizona freshmen teaming up

Burries, Kharchenkov and Peat have all been working together. Burries had three assists in the second half on Peat field goals. Arizona had 17 assists as a team on 32 made field goals in the game. After shooting 42.4 percent in the first half, the Wildcats shot 60.0 percent in the second half.

Kharchenkov was clutch for Arizona, with eight of his 12 points occurring after Arizona State scored on the other end. Kharchenkov has arguably played his best over the past six games, averaging 11.3 points per game on 61.4 percent from the field with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Speaking after the game, Lloyd said he values the consistency Arizona has played with. As expected with freshmen, Burries, Kharchenkov and Peat have become more consistent for Arizona throughout the season. With a gauntlet schedule waiting in February, Arizona will need the freshmen consistency to continue.