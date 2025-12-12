Arizona frontcourt gets re-ranked and graded from national media outlet

Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports has Arizona second in his re-ranking of the top frontcourts nationally posted on Friday. Arizona has surprised early with dominating performances of Florida, which Trotter ranks fifth and Connecticut, who Arizona outrebounded by 20.

The dominant Arizona frontline is indicative by the Wildcats' 12.0 rebounding margin, that ninth nationally and being seventh nationally with a 58.3 rebounding rate. Arizona is fourth, shooting 53.1 percent from the field, second, making 26.4 two-point field goals per game and third, 45.0 two-point FG attempts per game.

Center Motiejus Krivas, 9.8 points per game. 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks and forward Tobe Awaka, 9.4 PPG and 10.0 RPG, have been dominant on the boards. Freshman Koa Peat leads Arizona, averaging 15.9 PPG and contributes 5.5 RPG, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Arizona has outrebounded its opponents in every game this season, has been plus 10 four times and plus 20 in three games. Although Connecticut was missing its top rebounder, that was probably the most impressive performance by the Arizona frontcourt. Arizona outrebounced UConn 39-19.

"2. Arizona

The Wildcats have made 72 more 2s than their opponents this year, ranking ninth in the nation, according to CBB Analytics...Arizona's primary three bigs....Peat...Awaka and...Krivas -- have combined for just one 3-pointer, and it hasn't mattered.



The Wildcats...tilt the math in their favor with a barrage of offensive rebounds that boost efficiency and punish teams trying to run in transition. Arizona has found the perfect balance between elite offensive rebounding and elite transition defense...Peat is a future first-round pick, and Awaka is the top backup big man in America. First-month frontcourt grade: A+" Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports

Arizona is averaging 13.1 offensive rebounds per game while holding opponents to 19,1 defensive rebounds, sixth nationally. Despite coming off the bench, Awaka is 16th nationally, averaging 3.88 offensive rebounds per game. Awaka averaged 2.9 ORPG in 2024-25, playing 0.1 MPG less per game.

Freshman small forward Ivan Kharchenov has contributed to the Arizona frontline, averaging 7.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.5 SPG with a 51.0 eFG percentage. Kharchenkov provides Arizona with the ability to start a more traditional frontline with Peat at power forward and Krivas at center.

Box score watchers doubt Arizona’s ceiling because they “don’t shoot enough threes”



👉That’s lazy analysis

👉Limited appetite ≠ limited ability



Arizona has been ELITE from all three levels all year. Tommy’s balanced attack is creating high-quality shots🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qQ9RKY46tn — Brayden Burries Muse 🐻⬇️ (@BurriesMuse) December 7, 2025

When Awaka comes off the bench, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd can play him at power forward or center. Peat can move to small forward if Lloyd wants to use a jumbo lineup with Awaka at PF and Krivas at center.

Freshman wing Dwayne Aristode is listed as a guard, but Arizona can play him at small forward. Aristode is averging 6.6 PPG, 2.1 RPG and is tied with guard Anthony Dell'Orso for the Arizona team lead with 12 made three-point shots.

Arizona is dominating up front, playing more traditionally. None of the Arizona bigs will stretch opposing defenses. Arizona opponents know the physical, bully ball is coming and the Wildcats have continued to be dominant, led by their frontline.