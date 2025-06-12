Arizona full home and road 2025-26 Big XII opponents released

After reports emerged on Wednesday that Arizona will play Arizona State, BYU and Kansas in a home-and-home in 2025-26, the Big XII released its full slate of opponents on Thursday. Arizona will only play Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia in 2025-26 at home.

Arizona will only play Baylor, UCF, Colorado, Houston, TCU and Utah on the road in 2025-26. Arizona played a home and home with Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech during the 2024-25 season. The Big XII reduced its conference schedule from 20 to 18 games beginning in 2025-26.

Arizona previously announced non-conference games November 3 versus Florida at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, November 14 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles versus UCLA, November 19 at Connecticut in Hartford or Storrs, December 6 versus Auburn and against San Diego State at PHX Arena in Phoenix on December 20.

Arizona is 11th in the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 and 13th in the ESPN post-NBA Draft deadline way-too-early Top 25. BYU is third in the CBS Sports Rankings and sixth in ESPN. Kansas is 18th in the CBS Sports rankings and 21st in the ESPN way-too-early top 25.

Among the Big XII opponents Arizona plays once, Houston is second in the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 and third in the ESPN rankings. Texas Tech is seventh in the CBS Sports rankings and 10th by ESPN. Iowa State is 13th by CBS Sports and 19th in the ESPN rankings.

Adding in the non-conference games and Arizona should have one of the most difficult schedules nationally in 2025-26. The dates and times of the Big XII conference games was announced in September in 2024 and should be expected to be released around that time in 2025.