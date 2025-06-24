Arizona gains commitment from 3-star IOL Kaisi Lafitaga

Arizona received its 14th commitment in the 2026 class from interior offensive lineman Kaisi Lafitaga on Monday night. Laifitaga is unranked by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.com. Listed at 6'4 and 290 pounds by Rivals, Lafitaga has a good frame to grow into at the next level.

Lafitaga is from Tafuna, American Samoa, which is the same hometown as former Arizona offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea. Savaiinaea was a second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft. Football Bowl Subdivision program Alcorn State and Hawaii are the only other offers Lafitaga has received.

Arizona defensive line and assistant head coach Joe Salave'a is originally from Leone, American Samoa. Lafitaga reportedly plays defensive line for his high school and being recruited by Salave'a could be an indication Arizona plans to use him at the position in college.

Lafitaga is listed as an IOL by 247Sports and a defensive tackle by Rivals. Arizona has commitments from Malachi Joyner at tackle and IOL Nathan Allen on the offensive line. Edge rusher Harvie Moeai is the only defensive lineman committed to Arizona in the 2026 class.

Arizona has gotten a commitment from defensive lineman Kaisi Lafitaga. Under the radar guy. Hawaii also offered and he camped at USC last weekhttps://t.co/nMURHb7YmG — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) June 24, 2025

Arizona has the 69th-ranked class nationally and is 15th in the Big XII. Colorado, which has two players committed in the 2026 class, is the only Big XII program ranked lower than Arizona. The Buffaloes have been far more active in the transfer portal than through traditional recruiting under Deion Sanders.

The commitment from Lafitaga happened quickly. Arizona offered Lafitaga a scholarship on June 20 and he committed on Monday. Hawaii also offered Lafitaga on June 20, per his 247Sports profile page. Lafitaga committed to Arizona following his official visit this weekend.

Arizona should continue to receive commitments over the next couple of weeks. This past weekend was the last one for official visits before a dead period in recruiting through July 31. Arizona signed the ninth-best 2025 class in the Big XII and 50th nationally in the 247Sports composite team rankings.