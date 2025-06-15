Arizona gains commitment from 3-star WR R.J. Mosley

While most Arizona fans were watching the College World Series, three-star wide 2026 receiver R.J. Mosley committed to the Wildcats. Mosley is the 1,153rd prospect, 182nd WR and 98th player in California out of Pittsburgh in the On3 Industry Rankings.

Mosley is the eighth commit in the 2026 Arizona class and the third WR. Caleb Smith and Hamisi Juma are the other WRs committed to Arizona and the highest-ranked prospects in the 2026 class. Mosley is the fourth in the 2026 Arizona class behind Smith, Juma and tight end Henry Gaballis in the On3 Industry Rankings.

Mosley chose Arizona after taking an official visit with the Wildcats the weekend of June 6. California and Stanford previously hosted Mosley for official visits per his 247Sports profile page. Utah is scheduled to host Mosley next weekend.

Mosley had 48 receptions for 594 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout 2024 junior season, per MaxPreps. Mosley also runs track with sub-11-second times in the 100 meters. 23.9 in the 200 and 55 seconds in the 400, per MileSplit via his 247Sports profile.

At 6'4 and 195 pounds, Mosley provides Arizona with excellent size and speed at WR for the future. Four of the top nine WRs on the 2025 Arizona depth chart are seniors. Juma, Mosley and Smith should all have an opportunity to compete for snaps as true freshmen in 2026.

Arizona signed two WRs and added five through the transfer portal to the 2025 roster. Consensus 2025 four-star WR Isaiah Mizell chose Arizona over multiple other power conference programs. Mizzell could challenge for snaps as a true freshman in 2025.

Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade was the primary recruiter for Mosley and running backs coach Alonzo Carter the secondary recruiter. Carter began his career coaching at legendary McClymonds High School in Oakland. Pittsburg is about 35 miles from Oakland.