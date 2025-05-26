Arizona Game Time and TV announced for NCAA Tournament versus Cal-Poly

Arizona will play Cal Poly in their first 2025 NCAA Tournament game at 1 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+. Top Eugene Regional seed Oregon will host Utah Valley at 6 PM MST on Friday night on ESPN+. Only first-round regional games have been announced after the bracket was released on Monday morning.

Regional play is Friday through Monday in the NCAA Tournament. Winners in the regionals advance to the Super Regionals June 6-9. Teams that win their first game on Saturday advance to the winner bracket and losers will play in the elimination game.

The loser of the winners' bracket game plays the winner of the elimination game on Sunday. The winner of the second elimination game will advance to the regional final in the second game on Sunday. If they win that game against the undefeated team in the regional, a second game for the regional championship is on Monday.

Arizona and Cal Poly are playing for the first time on Friday. Texas A&M is the one common opponent for Arizona and Cal Poly in 2025. Arizona beat Texas 3-2 at Daikin Park in Houston. Cal Poly was competitive in a three-game series at Texas A&M. Texas A&M won 6-1 and 4-3 before Cal Poly won the final game 3-2.

Arizona is making its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. That is the longest streak since Arizona played in 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from their first appearance in 1950 through 1963. Arizona has played in the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons under head coach Chip Hale.

Cal Poly is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance after previously earning berths in 2009, 2013 and 2014. Cal Poly was eliminated in two games in the Tempe Regional in 2009, went 1-2 in 2014 and went 2-2 as the host in 2015 before being eliminated by Pepperdine.