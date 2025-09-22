Arizona Game Times Announced versus Oklahoma State and Arizona State

Arizona will kick off against Oklahoma State on October 4 at noon Mountain Standard Time on TNT and 7:00 PM at Arizona State on November 28. Arizona plays at Iowa State on Saturday with a 4:00 PM MST kickoff on ESPN.

The remainder of the 2025 Arizona schedule with kickoff times and TV designations has not been announced. Other than the three aforementioned games, Arizona has home games remaining against BYU, Kansas and Baylor and is at Houston, Colorado and Cincinnati to finish the season.

Arizona has four wins and five losses in their all-time series against Arizona State. Arizona beat Oklahoma State 59-38 in Tucson the last time the Cowboys and Wildcats played. The Wildcats have won four out of six games against the Cowboys in Tucson.

Oklahoma State has one win and two losses in 2025. Tulsa beat Oklahoma State 19-12 on Friday and the Cowboys lost 69-3 at Oregon on September 6. Oklahoma State beat Football Championship Subdivision Tennessee-Martin 27-6 in their season opener on August 28.

cats and cowboys at high noon ☀️ pic.twitter.com/jP6C2ZMNnW — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 22, 2025

There has been a lot of speculation on how long Mike Gundy will remain as the Oklahoma State head coach. Gundy has been the Oklahoma State head coach since 2005. Oklahoma State finished 3-9 in 2024 after being picked to finish third in the preseason.

Arizona State is 3-1 after winning 27-24 at Baylor with a walk-off field goal on Saturday. Mississippi State beat Arizona State 24-20 after the Sun Devils rallied from a 17-0 deficit in the first half. The Bulldogs scored a game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds remaining.

Iowa State on Saturday is the first conference game for Arizona this season. Arizona will play its first conference home game against Oklahoma State. Arizona needs three wins in its final nine games. to reach six victories and become bowl eligible.