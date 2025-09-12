Arizona Gameplan just got harder with Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards healthy

Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play on Friday night at Arizona, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Edwards was listed as questionable throughout the week. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman stated early this week that Edwards was 50/50 to play against Arizona.

Edwards suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Kansas State's season-opening 24-21 loss to Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, in week zero and has not played since then. The only touch for Edwards against Iowa State was a punt return for zero yards.

Edwards had six carries for 41 yards, one reception for three yards and a 71-yard punt return touchdown as Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 during the 2024 season. Edwards was the projected primary RB for Kansas State entering the 2025 season.

In a 44-41 win over Rutgers in the 2024 Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Edwards had 18 carries for 196 yards and two TDs and two receptions for 27 yards and another score. With Edwards out, Joe Jackson has been the primary RB for Kansas State with 30 carries for 136 yards and three receptions for 18 yards and a TD.

Sources: Kansas State star tailback Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play at Arizona tonight. He’s missed the last two full games after injuring his ankle Week 0 in Dublin. He’d been considered 50-50 by coach Chris Klieman this week. pic.twitter.com/iTT9oMo31u — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2025

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has 18 carries for 78 rushing yards and a TD. Johnson had 17 carries for 110 yards against Arizona in 2024. DeVon Rice has 18 carries for 77 yards and a TD and two receptions for 27 yards in 2025 for Kansas State.

How many touches Edwards receives will be worth monitoring on Friday night. Edwards also has 55 receptions for 432 yards and six TDs in one season at Colorado and 2024 at Kansas State during his collegiate career. Edwards is potentially a game-changing player for Kansas State against Arizona.

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales likely game-planned for Kansas State with and without Edwards playing. Without Edwards having a carry in 2025, Kansas State is 113th nationally, averaging 109.0 rushing yards per game. Arizona is 35th nationally, allowing 91.5 rushing yards per game.