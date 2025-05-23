Arizona gets 1 of 3 official visits from 3-star edge rusher Prince Williams

Three-star edge rusher Prince Williams is taking official visits to Arizona, BYU and Utah, as announced by 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Blair Angulo on Thursday. Williams is rated higher than the five prospects currently committed to Arizona in the 2026 class.

Williams is the 570th ranked prospect, 51st edge rusher and fifth player in Nevada in the 2026 class. Arizona will host Williams the weekend of June 13, BYU on June 20 and Utah on June 10. Miami hosted Williams for an unofficial visit the weekend of March 18 and is the favorite for a Williams commitment per On3.

In three seasons and 26 games playing for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Williams has 174 tackles, 54.0 tackles for loss, 21.0 sacks, 87.0 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, one pass defended and six forced fumbles, per MaxPreps.

Linebacker Dash Fifita (brother of Arizona quarterback Noah) is the only defensive player committed to Arizona in the 2026 class. Williams would be a significant commitment for head coach Brent Brennan, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, who previously coached at Miami.

Williams named Arizona, BYU, Miami, Utah and Wisconsin as his top five on May 8. Miami has built a pipeline to Bishop Gorman in recent years, signing blue-chip tight end Elija Lofton in the 2024 class and center S.J. Alofaituli in the 2025 class.

Defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea, an alum of Desert Pines High School, previously played at UCLA and Texas and is the only player on the Arizona roster from Nevada. At 6'3 and 255 pounds, Williams has excellent size with room to fill into his frame as an edge rusher in college.

Quarterback Oscar Rios, safety Gavin Day from Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, edge rusher Lopeti Moala and defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa are also scheduled to take official visits to Arizona the weekend of June 13. Arizona is currently 60th in the 247Sports Composite rankings.