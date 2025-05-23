Arizona gets 2024-24 grade from ESPN based on preseason expectation

Arizona received a B grade from ESPN in their "Big 12 report cards for the 2024-25 season." The Associated Press Top 25 picked Arizona ninth and the USA Today Coaches Poll voted Arizona 10th in their preseason polls. Arizona was predicted to finish fifth in the Big XII preseason poll.

Arizona finished the 2024-25 season 24-13 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament East Regional Semifinal, where they were eliminated by Duke. The Wildcats finished 14-6 in the Big XII during the regular season and in third place. Arizona advanced to the Big XII Championship Game, where they lost to Houston.

Arizona guard Caleb Love earned first-team All-Big XII and forwards Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar were named honorable mention. Love was frequently criticized some Arizona fans during the season for inconsistency, but he was exceptional in the postseason.

Love averaged 19.0 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent on three-point attempts, made all seven of his free throws and had a 58.1 eFG percentage during the Big XII Tournament.

"Tommy Lloyd's team lost three of its top four scorers from the previous season, but the return of Caleb Love -- the Pac-12's final Player of the Year -- lifted expectations for Arizona's first year in the Big 12. The season played out in chapters. After starting 4-5, the Wildcats won 13 of their next 14 games before another turbulent stretch of 3-4 in the final month of the regular season. But Love, an All-Big 12 first-team selection, carried them to the Sweet 16, where they lost in a 100-93 thriller to Duke" Myron Medcalfe, ESPN

Arizona avenged their 3-4 record to finish the regular season by beating Kansas and Texas Tech in the Big XII Tournament and Akron and Oregon in the NCAA Tournament. Love was elite in the NCAA Tournament and nearly carried Arizona to an upset of Duke.

In three NCAA Tournament games, Love averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists with two steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 54.5 percent on three-point attempts, made 12 of 13 from the free throw line and had a 64.6 eFG percentage.

Arizona finished 13-3 at home, 6-5 on the road and 5-5 on neutral courts in 2024-25. Duke in November and Houston and BYU in February were the only two home losses for Arizona during the 2024-25 season. Duke and Houston both reached the 2025 Final Four, with the Cougars losing in the national championship game.

Veesaar showed significant improvement during the season and became a key contributor, primarily as a reserve. Awaka was one of the best rebounders nationally. Arizona needed time to develop as a team. At their best in 2024-25, Arizona could beat almost every team in the country.