Arizona gets big boost in ESPN Football Power Index after week 12 games

Arizona moved up seven spots in the ESPN Football Power Index after the results of week 12 were tabulated. The win on the road at Cincinnati allowed Arizona to move up to 36th in the ESPN FPI. Arizona is the fourth-highest rated Big XII team in the ESPN FPI.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to finish with 8.2 wins and 3.8 losses in its simulations. Arizona is projected with a 33.7 percent chance to win out by the ESPN FPI. The Wildcats finish the season against Baylor on Saturday and at Arizona State on November 28.

Arizona is 32nd in the ESPN FPI strength of record, 60th in strength of schedule, has the 55th remaining SOS, is 28th in game control and 26th in average in-game win probability. The metrics indicate Arizona has improved significantly as the season has progressed.

Arizona has the 26th overall team efficiency, 26th offensive efficiency, is 33rd in defensive efficiency and 124th in special teams efficiency. The Wildcats are 35th nationally, allowing 32.7 points per game and 34th, posting 427.7 yards per game.

Arizona is 29th, allowing 20.3 PPG and 19th, permitting 306.2 total YPG. The Wildcats are sixth in the Big XII in PPG and seventh in total offense. Arizona is fourth in the Big XII in points allowed and second to Texas Tech in total defense.

Arizona has risen quickly through the FPI during its three-game winning streak. The Wildcats were 43rd in the FPI two weeks ago. Baylor is 52nd and Arizona State 45th in the FPI entering the final two weeks of the season. BYU is 14th in the ESPN FPI as the highest-rated team Arizona has played in 2025.

BYU is the only team rated higher than Arizona among its three losses. Iowa State is 37th and Houston is 55th. The Cyclones have been decimated by injuries in 2025. At 5-2 in the Big XII, Houston is still in the race for a Big XII Championship Game berth. Arizona lost on the last play to BYU and Houston.