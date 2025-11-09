Arizona gets commitment from 4-star 2026 small forward Cameron Holmes

Arizona received a commitment from four-star Goodyear, Millennium small forward Cameron Holmes on Sunday. Holmes is the first commitment in the 2026 Arizona class. Holmes is the 33rd-ranked prospect, 14th SF and fourth player in Arizona in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Arizona secured the commitment from Holmes after he also took official visits to Baylor, Illinois, North Carolina and Oklahoma per his 247Sports profile page. At 6'6 and 205 pounds, Holmes will provide Arizona with excellent size on the wing.

Holmes was in Las Vegas on Monday to watch Arizona beat Florida, per Dushawn London of 247Sports. Arizona earned an important in-state win wth the commitment from Holmes. The Early National Signing Period for basketball commences on Tuesday and goes through November 19.

Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, called Holmes a versatile two-way player with solid measureables at 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, good athleticism and functional strength. Finkelstein continued that Holmes can bully his way into the mid-post. That sounds similar to Koa Peat.

Holmes is an efficient player who takes care of the ball. Playing for AZ Unity in the EYBL, Holmes averaged 11.4 PPG, 3.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds with a 2.3 to 1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. Holmes is a good initial commitment for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona in the 2026 class.

Holmes is the younger brother of DaRon Holmes, who played for Dayton against Arizona in the 2024 NCAA Tournament second round. DaRon Holmes was the 2024 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and Co-Player of the Year. After being a 2024 second-team All-American, DaRon Holmes was a second-round pick by Phoenix.

Holmes should have a chance to contribute to Arizona as a true freshman. Guard Brayden Burries and Peat are likely to leave for the 2026 NBA Draft after their freshmen seasons. Forwards Dwayne Aristode and Ivan Kharchenov, who will be sophomores in 2026-27, project to be foundational players for Arizona.