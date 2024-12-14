Arizona gets commitment from New Mexico transfer wide receiver Luke Wysong
Productive former New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong is the first transfer addition for Arizona in the 2025 cycle. Wysong had Wysong 69 receptions for 840 yards and a touchdown in 2024. In the season opener, Wysong had eight receptions for 129 yards and a TD in a 61-39 Arizona win over New Mexico.
Adding the production Wysong had for New Mexico is huge for Arizona after losing Biletnikoff Award finalist McMillan to the 2025 NFL Draft. Wysong finished second in the Mountain West in receptions per game and third in yards per game to earn second-team All-Conference.
Wysong had a breakout season in 2024. Entering 2024, Wysong had 65 receptions for 625 yards and two TDs over three seasons. Wysong played 11 games in three of his four seasons with New Mexico. Wysong was limited to four games because of an injury during the 2023 season.
Arizona gets the 10th leading receiver in New Mexico history. Hopefully, the return of Chris Hunter who was productive for Arizona at the end of the season and the addition of Wysong will keep quarterback Noah Fifita with the Wildcats. The addition for Arizona is critical after losing 29 players to the transfer portal this week.
Arizona lost a lot of depth at WR with Montana Lemonious-Craig, graduating who had 45 catches Jackson Holman A.J. Jones, Reymello Murphy and Malachi Riley entering the transfer portal. In addition to Hunter Arizona is expected to return Devin Hyatt and Jeremiah Patterson at WR in 2025.
There are a lot of question marks throughout the Arizona roster entering the offseason with the 29 players who entered the transfer portal. The addition of Wysong to Hunter, Hyatt and Patterson gives Arizona a potentially promising top four at WR in 2024. With Fifita throwing to them, Arizona should continue to have a good passing offense.