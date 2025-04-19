Arizona gets commitment from versatile 2026 athlete Henry Gabalis

Arizona received a commitment from versatile three-star 2026 athlete Henry Gabalis on Saturday. Gabalis is a multi-dimensional athlete who has played defense and offense in football as well as playing baseball and basketball for Everett, Washington, Archbishop Murphy.

The scouting report for Gabalis from Fanstake observes that Gabalis can play multiple positions, including safety or linebacker. With Gabalis tagging Arizona tight end coach Josh Miller as well as head coach Brent Brennan, it appears that is the position he will play with the Wildcats.

Gabalis is the 1,031st-ranked prospect, 65th athlete and 12th player in Washington in the 2026 class, per his On3 profile. Arizona beat out Idaho, Montana, Montana State, North Dakota, Oregon State, Sacramento State and Washington State for the commitment from Gabalis per his 247Sports profile.

Boise State, Colorado State, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern and San Diego State were also interested but did not reportedly offer a scholarship, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports in February. Gabalis also tagged Huffman on his commitment on X on Saturday.

"Rising High School Prospect with Versatility and Speed

Henry Gabalis is...known for his versatility and speed. Standing at 6-4, he can play multiple positions, including safety or linebacker. His combination of size and speed makes him one of the top prospects in the Northwest for the class of 2026. Gabalis's ability to adapt to different roles on the field could make him an attractive recruit for colleges looking for flexible defensive talent." Fanstake

Gabalis is the fifth commit in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona previously received commitments from wide receivers Caleb Smith and Hamisi Juma, interior offensive lineman Michael Langi and linebacker Dash Fifita. Arizona currently has the 53rd ranked 2026 class nationally and 13th in the Big XII.

Only four Big XII programs have less than the five 2026 Arizona commits. BYU is the only other program in the Big XII with exactly five commits in the 2026 class. The 2026 BYU class is ranked 10th in the Big XII. Three-star signee Kellan Ford was the only TE Arizona signed in the 2025 class.

New Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege comes from the Air Raid offensive system but was the TEs coach at USC in 2021 and Purdue in 2023. That experience should help Doege and Miller recruit and sign TEs with Arizona.