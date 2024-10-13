NEWS: 2025 4⭐️ Dwayne Aristode has announced committed to Arizona, source told @LeagueRDY.



Aristode is a 6-8 wing with a knockdown jumper and the ability to attack the rim off the bounce. Has long arms and a good frame which make him one of the best two-way prospect in the ‘25… pic.twitter.com/nxWpfZB1pp