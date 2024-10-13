Arizona gets first 2025 commit from 5-star wing Dwayne Aristode
The Arizona basketball program and Tommy Lloyd landed their first 2025 commitment from 6-8, five-star wing Dwayne Aristode on Sunday morning. Aristode is the 18th prospect, the fourth small forward and the top player in New Hampshire in the 2025 247 Sports Composite rankings. Aristode is originally from The Netherlands.
Arizona earned the commitment from Aristode after the Dutchman took official visits to Duke, Michigan State, USC and Wake Forest. All but the official visit to Wake Forest occurred in 2024. Aristode took his official visit to Arizona in January, Michigan State in August and Duke and USC in September.
Aristode averaged 12.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season for Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire per Max Preps. Aristode was also considering the Australian National Basketball League's next stars program for young players.
Arizona assistant coach Jack Murphy led the recruitment of Aristode. Arizona now has the 41st-ranked 2025 class with Aristode as the only commitment. Aristode told On3 that classes, the gym and residence all being in the same area within walking distance played a role in his decision to choose Arizona.
Oakland transfer Trey Townsend is entering his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2024-25. The departure of Townsend after one season with Arizona should open opportunities on the frontline depending on what the Wildcats do in the transfer portal. The rest of the Arizona frontline has eligibility remaining beyond 2024-25.
Arizona signed five-star power forward Carter Bryant and four-star center Emmanuel Stephan in the 2024 class. Bryant could leave early for the 2025 NBA Draft. The Arizona roster could look vastly different by the time Aristode enrolls in Tucson about 10 months from now.
Adam Finkelstein, The 247Sports Director of Scouting stated that Aristode has a chance to be a game-changer defensively, but is still a work in progress offensively. At 6'8 and 214 pounds, Aristode will likely need to continue to develop physically before becoming an impact player in college.