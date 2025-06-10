Arizona gets game time for College World Series opening game on Friday

Arizona and Coastal Carolina will play the first game of the 2025 College World Series on Friday with an 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time first pitch on ESPN. The loser will play on Sunday at 11:00 AM MST, with the winner advancing to the winners bracket on Sunday at 4:00 PM MST.

Louisville and Oregon State are the other half of the bracket Arizona is in. The Beavers and Cardinals will play on Friday night at 4:00 PM MST. The winner of the losers bracket and losers bracket winner will play on June 17 at 11:00 AM. The team that wins that game has to beat the winners bracket team twice to be in the championship series.

Duke is hosting Murray State on Monday night, with the winner advancing to the College World Series on Friday. Arkansas, LSU and UCLA have already clinched the other three spots in the bottom half of the College World Series bracket. The College World Series will be a mini-reunion for Arizona.

Arizona, Oregon State and UCLA are appearing in the College World Series a year after the Pac-12 dissolved from its most well-known form. LSU head coach Jay Johnson led Arizona to the 2016 College World Series Championship Series, where they lost to Coastal Carolina.

Louisville beat Arizona 13-1 in the Shriners College Classic at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, as the Wildcats started the 2025 season 0-3. Louisville is the only team Arizona has played in 2025. Arizona swept a three-game series versus UCLA in 2024 and lost two out of three to Oregon State.

Three-seed Arkansas, sixth seed LSU and eight-seed Oregon State were the only teams projected to advance to the College World Series based on their seed. Coastal Carolina, the 13th national seed and UCLA, who is the 15th national seed were the other teams who hosted a regional to advance to Omaha.

Arizona was the fifth national seed when it last advanced to the 2021 College World Series. Arizona defeated fifth national seed North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional to advance to the 2025 College World Series. Whoever emerges from the top half of the bracket was unexpected as a College World Series finalist.