Arizona gets gritty win over Tarleton State
Despite only making 4-16 three-point shots, Arizona earned a gritty 62-39 win over Tarleton State at McKale Center on Thursday night. Tarleton State is playing in its first full season of Division I. Skylar Jones carried Arizona offensively in the first half with 14 points on 4-6 from the floor, 1-2 on threes and 5-5 free throws.
Jones finished with 16 to lead Arizona. The Wildcats got off to a 12-2 lead and never trailed. Breya Cunningham and Jones each had six points in the first quarter as Arizona led 18-10 after the first 10 minutes. Cunningham finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Arizona used a 10-0 run early in the second quarter to stretch its lead to 30-13 and led 33-17 at halftime. Tarleton State nearly played Arizona even in the third quarter as the Wildcats had a 15-14 advantage. Arizona opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run. That stretched the lead to 56-33 to completely put the game away.
Arizona outscored Tarleton State 62-39 in the fourth quarter to earn the dominant victory. Adia Barnes went deep into her bench with Arizona leading by double digits for most of the second half. Twelve players earned minutes for Arizona in the dominant victory.
Cunningham and Jones were the only Arizona players to finish in double figures. Arizona played exceptional defense as is expected under Barnes. Tarleton State shot 32 percent from the floor, made only four of 21 three-point field goal attempts and Arizona held the Texans to only two free throw attempts. They made one.
Arizona plays in Barnes' hometown on Sunday at 4:00 PM versus California-San Diego. UCSD is 1-0 and playing at Sacramento State on Thursday night. Arizona returns to McKale Center on Tuesday night to host UNLV before going back on the road for games at Chicago State and Northern Arizona.